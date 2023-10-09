Jensens Group is supporting the KNIP breast cancer awareness fundraiser this year.
From October 1-November 1, it will light up Jensens Restaurant, Summer Salt Restaurant and Papa Js in pink, as part of a goal to raise a quarter of a million dollars.
So far, more than $50,000 has been raised. This is the second year the group has supported the cause.
There will be a raffle of 10 prizes valued at more than $110,000, a Mitsubishi Outlander LS Black Edition valued at $50,000.
Raffle tickets are $10.
There are other ways to donate, including buying the KNIPP T-shirt for $45.
All profits go directly to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.
