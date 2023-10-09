St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/What's On/Things to do
What's on

Jensens Group supports KNIP campaign for breast cancer

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 10 2023 - 10:03am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jensens Group is lighting in pink for a month in support of breast cancer awareness. Picture supplied
Jensens Group is lighting in pink for a month in support of breast cancer awareness. Picture supplied

Jensens Group is supporting the KNIP breast cancer awareness fundraiser this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.