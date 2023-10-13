Helping people understand gambling addiction is the key message of a free information session being held by a team of psychologists from Kogarah.
October 16-22 marks GambleAware Week - an annual initiative to increase awareness of gambling harm in NSW. It's an opportunity to increase the community's knowledge of risky behaviour, and give gamblers information to help keep their addiction under control.
This year's theme is 'What's gambling costing you?'. It is encouraging people to think about the costs of gambling not only on their finances but also the effects on health, relationships, or careers.
Clinical psychologist, University of Technology Sydney academic, and the founder of the Australian Institute for Human Wellness, Kogarah, Anastasia Hronis, says there is a lot of misunderstanding about gambling addiction.
"Gambling as a behavioural addiction does have more stigma attached to it. With drugs and alcohol there is a sense of putting something in the body, but with gambling, the public finds it harder to understand how someone might become addicted when they're not ingesting anything," Dr Hronis said.
About one per cent of the popular has a diagnosed gambling problem. Dr Hronis says people can experience gambling related harm without actually having a diagnosed gambling problem.
"With gambling, people might not have a diagnosed disorder, but might still experience for example, relationship stress," she said. "Gambling has been referred to as the silent addiction because someone can develop a much more severe addiction than they would with drugs or alcohol. Gambling can happen under the radar because there is constant access to it. The risks are in some ways, different and greater."
A single big win can set someone up for addiction, Dr Hronis said. "It's also a mental escape for people who may be struggling, and those who are particularly vulnerable are young males and people from culturally linguistically diverse or lower socio-economic backgrounds. Often what we find is generally, there is something underlying the addiction, such as anxiety, trauma, stress or depression."
A recent month-long compliance blitz found that 99 per cent of pubs and clubs inspected in NSW were free of outdoor gambling signage. It was part of the NSW Goverment statewide reform on gaming room advertising, announced earlier this year. Signage was found to be triggering for those with gambling-related issues and was banned from September 1.
The government is also reducing the cash input limit from $5000 to $500 for all new electronic gaming machines, capping the number of gaming machine entitlements in circulation, introducing Responsible Gaming Officers at venues with more than 20 machines, and is establishing an independent panel of experts to oversee the cashless gaming trial and recommend an implementation roadmap for gaming reforms.
"Gambling is a hot topic at the moment," Dr Hronis said. "It's quite political and a space where we have a bit of catching up to do in how people can protect themselves but also how the industry can put further regulations in place.
"The reforms to signage are a long time coming. The changes to gambling advertising are necessary particularly in the sports betting space. A lot of kids know the name of sports betting companies even though they can't necessarily access them. From a very early age it becomes normalised in sporting culture."
Dr Hronis and her team will host a free 45 minute webinar for the community on October 19 at 1pm. Register here.
