St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
In Depth

Australian Institute for Human Wellness Kogarah psychologist and University of Technology, Sydney, academic hosts free gambling addiction support during NSW GambleAware Week 2023

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 13 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kogarah clinical psychologist and academic Anastasia Hronis helps patients overcome their gambling addiction. Picture by Chris Lane
Kogarah clinical psychologist and academic Anastasia Hronis helps patients overcome their gambling addiction. Picture by Chris Lane

Helping people understand gambling addiction is the key message of a free information session being held by a team of psychologists from Kogarah.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.