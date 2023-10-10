New guidelines for councils to speed up Development Application approvals

The NSW Government has released new guidelines for councils to have Development Applications (DAs) approved faster.
Under the guidelines councils will be required to accelerate DA assessment timeframes and not request unnecessary information or unnecessarily ask applicants to withdraw DA proposals.
The guidelines also require councils to direct adequate resources to their planning and assessment teams to fast-track DA assessments.
NSW will require approximately 900,000 additional homes by 2041 and National Housing Accord data indicates the State has a projected housing construction shortfall of 376,000 homes over five years.
The new guidelines aim to reduce the number of DAs that are withdrawn from councils.
"The guidelines that make it clearer about when it is appropriate to withdraw a DA and when it is not," Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said.
"This clarity is needed to get more homes delivered and to clear what's approved."
Figures show 95 per cent of DAs move through councils however, 9,040 applications have been withdrawn since July 2021 averaging 70 withdrawals per council.
While some councils had no withdrawals, 15 councils had more than 200 withdrawals.
Mr Scully said the State Government will monitor the performance of councils in assessing development applications to ensure they are meeting expectations outlined in the new guidelines.
Minister for Local Government Ron Hoenig said it was "beyond belief" that more than 9,000 DAs have been withdrawn since July 2021.
"It's definitely not acceptable in the middle of a housing crisis," he said.
"I'm concerned there may be instances of councils asking applicants to withdraw applications rather than assessing them, in a bid to reduce their DA processing timeframes.
"Council staff should make every effort to resolve issues before asking applicants to withdraw DAs, which can ultimately lead to less housing stock.
"We need to increase our housing supply in NSW, and we need to act now to speed up the DA speed up the DA process.
"Councils have a critical role in the planning process and we need them to work with us to get more people into homes sooner across our state."
Minister for Housing Rose Jackson said, "We need to do everything we can to expedite the delivery of more housing.
"These reforms are a strong step in the right direction to help build a reliable supply of social and affordable housing in NSW," she said.
For more information visit: https://www.planning.nsw.gov.au/plans-for-your-area/local-planning-and-zoning/strategic-planning-toolkit
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.