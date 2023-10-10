St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Salvos to unite many cultures in hope

By Jim Gainsford
October 10 2023 - 4:00pm
The Many Cultures, One Hope event will include cultural performances by various local groups including dance, music and performances from around the world.
Many Cultures, One Hope is the theme of a multicultural celebration to be held by the Salvos at Hurstville Plaza on Sunday, October 22.

