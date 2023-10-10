Salvos to unite many cultures in hope

Many Cultures, One Hope is the theme of a multicultural celebration to be held by the Salvos at Hurstville Plaza on Sunday, October 22.
It will be a celebration of the diverse communities that call Hurstville home.
"From Asia to Africa, Europe to the Americas, and everywhere in between, we are coming together to showcase the beauty of our differences and the power of our shared humanity," said Nuria Gonsalves, the driving force behind Many Cultures, One Hope.
The event is free and will include cultural performances by various local groups including dance, music and performances from around the world.
It's also a family day with kids activities and entertainment on offer.
Global cuisine will be featured with a variety of multicultural food stalls from local businesses.
Information will be available on the Salvation Army's free services which are available locally.
"It's an opportunity to learn about The Salvation Army's services and embrace different cultures. It's an opportunity to volunteer and know the Hurstville community and build bridges of understanding.
"As we celebrate our diversity, we also recognize our commonality," Ms Gonsalves said.
"Through dialogue, respect, and collaboration, we can create a brighter future for all."
The Many Cultures, One Hope event is supported by Georges River Council including Councillor Ben Wang, the Georges River Association, local businesses, volunteers and Major Sherrie Nicol and Lieutenant Beth Shao of the Hurstville Salvation Army.
Details:
Many Cultures, One Hope.
Hurstville Plaza, 296 Forest Road, Hurstville.
Sunday, October 22, 10.30am to 2pm.
Everyone is welcome. People are encouraged to wear something that reflects their culture.
