In her talk, Ms Hatherly will uncover Murphy's background, from his publican father's convict roots to early family tragedies, his career prior to being appointed manager of the Holt Sutherland company, his hitherto unknown bankruptcy and his 1894 tilt at parliament. Departing for England the following year to drum up investors for the floundering company, Murphy returned on the eve of World War I to settle at Como.