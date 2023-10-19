St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Hurstville Public School celebrates National Carer's Week 2023 and Grandparent's Day

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 19 2023 - 11:30am
Hurstville Public School hosts an afternoon tea for National Carer's Week, to highlight the valuable role carers including grandparents, have for children at the school. Picture by Chris Lane
Hurstville Public School wanted an annual event to showcase the value of family this year, so it invited pupils' relatives to the school as part of National Carers Week 2023.

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

