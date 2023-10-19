Hurstville Public School wanted an annual event to showcase the value of family this year, so it invited pupils' relatives to the school as part of National Carers Week 2023.
The primary school, which received a $300 grant from carers, hosted an afternoon tea that celebrates the involvement of family members in the lives of children.
Grandparents were asked to join their grandchildren at the school on October 17 for an afternoon of caring and sharing.
National Carer's Week provides a platform to raise awareness of the 2.65 million Australians who selflessly provide care and support to their family members or friends. This year the theme is 'Your Side' and is shining a light on young carers under 25 years of age, who dedicate their time and energy to assist family members or friends with disabilities, mental health challenges, chronic conditions, substance dependence, or frailty.
Hurstville Public School Principal Mark Steed said the school was proud to host the event.
"This event was supported by Carers NSW who provide funding to host the afternoon tea. Carers NSW are committed to shining a light on the humble dedication displayed by so many members of our community who selflessly provide care and compassion for our young people living with a disability," Mr Steed said.
"The role that carers play in the ongoing development of living skills for our young people is of paramount importance. Hurstville Public School staff and community members are deeply committed to ensuring that students living with a disability and their carers are recognised, valued and provided with equitable opportunities to live meaningfully within our society."
