St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Police appeal over missing girl, 16, last seen at Yarrawarrah

Updated October 11 2023 - 9:03am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Scarlett Croston. Picture supplied by NSW Police
Scarlett Croston. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the Sutherland area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.