Police appeal over missing girl, 16, last seen at Yarrawarrah

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a girl missing from the Sutherland area.
A police statement said Scarlett Croston, 16, was last seen on Turrella Road, Yarrawarrah, about 2.30pm yesterday (Tuesday).
"When she could not be located, officers attached to Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare.
"Police believe Scarlett may be travelling toward the Lake Illawarra area."
Scarlett is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175cm tall with a slim build, red hair, brown eyebrows, and dermal piercings on both cheekbones.
She was last seen wearing black pants, and carrying a small black backpack.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
