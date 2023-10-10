St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Historian Kim Hatherly lifts the lid on enigmatic Sutherland Shire figure James Murphy

Updated October 11 2023 - 9:15am, first published 9:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Murphy. Image courtesy Mitchell Library, State Library of NSW.
James Murphy. Image courtesy Mitchell Library, State Library of NSW.

Curiosity about enigmatic Sutherland Shire figure James Murphy led a local historian on an eight-month search to uncover the truth about the pioneer's alleged achievements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.