Curiosity about enigmatic Sutherland Shire figure James Murphy led a local historian on an eight-month search to uncover the truth about the pioneer's alleged achievements.
Manager of the Holt-Sutherland Estate Company, responsible for opening up the shire for settlement from the 1880s, Murphy has long been regarded as a central player in many key moments in the area's foundation.
At the next Sutherland Shire Historical Society meeting, member and researcher Kim Hatherly will reveal how she revisited old sources and uncovered new ones in her quest to establish the true extent of Murphy's contribution to the Shire.
In addition to correcting unwarranted claims, clearing up misinformation and dispelling myths, Ms Hatherly discovered a wealth of previously unknown biographical information about James Murphy and his family before recording it, for the first time, in her recently published monograph, Murphy's Lore.
In her talk, Ms Hatherly will uncover Murphy's background, from his publican father's convict roots to early family tragedies, his career prior to being appointed manager of the Holt-Sutherland company, his hitherto unknown bankruptcy and his 1894 tilt at parliament.
Departing for England the following year to drum up investors for the floundering company, Murphy returned on the eve of World War I to settle at Como.
All are welcome to attend the Society's meeting to be held at 1.30pm on Saturday October 21 at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue, Sutherland.
