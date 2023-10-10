Hazard reduction burns are planned for two large areas of bushland at Bangor and another at Helensburgh this weekend if weather conditions allow.
The Rural Fire Service Illawarra Sutherland Team advised the following details.
Yala East HR (completion): Yala Road, Bangor, Friday October 13, starting about 3pm, an area of 18 hectares
Baines HR: Baines Place, Helensburgh Saturday October 14, starting about 9am, area 23 hectares.
Yates Road East HR: Yates Road, Bangor, Saturday October 14, starting about 9am, area 14 hectares.
National Parks and Wildlife Service also planned to conduct a four hectare hazard reduction burn today (Wednesday) in the Grays Point area.
