Shire matters with Mark Speakman: Best wishes to HSC students

Best wishes and good luck to the more than 70,000 students who've reached the final chapter of their high school journey, with the class of 2023 starting the Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams on Wednesday.
Alumni and parents alike know it's been quite a journey. The 13 years of schooling coming to a close over the next three weeks will have brought many highs and lows over more than 2,500 days. The finish line of that marathon is in sight now, so push hard, give it all you've got and look forward to the other side.
Over the next three weeks, dig deep and bring all you have learned to the exam hall. It's the culmination of a 13 year journey and the start of your next chapter as an adult. Your teachers have helped you along the way, your parents have encouraged you and now it comes down to the pen and paper.
The journey of self-discovery at school is a vital part of setting your future course for after school, particularly the senior years. Experiencing the range of subjects, selecting electives, making friends, and sharing life with a group of people drawn together from different backgrounds across the Shire or across Sydney have all contributed to this. These formative experiences help every student discover their interests and passions in life.
As you start your HSC this week and then enjoy a well-earned break, I encourage the class of '23 to reflect on your years at school, the subjects and experiences you've most enjoyed and what you've learned about yourself. These could provide valuable cues as you set a course for next year. That could be tertiary study, vocational education, travel or work.
To the class of 2023, well done on your achievements as school students and I wish you every success in the HSC. Whatever you chose to do, I wish each of you the best for the future. We'll see you on the other side.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.