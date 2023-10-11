Bay Central Woolooware retail centre will open on Wednesday November 22.
Developer Novm announced opening celebrations would continue until Sunday November 26 and include giveaways, live music, face painting and an official ribbon cutting.
The centre will also feature Makers Market, with local artisans from Sutherland Shire invited to register their interest in becoming a stallholder.
When complete, the centre will have 60 businesses, including full-line Woolworths and Aldi supermarkets, Dan Murphy's liquor stores, gym, childcare centre and medical precinct.
The supermarkets and liquor outlet, along with a range of other retailers, will begin trading on November 22, with others opening progressively in the lead-up to Christmas and early next year.
The 18,000 square metre retail centre is part of the fourth and final stage of the Woolooware Bay Town Centre development, the first stage of which broke ground in 2014.
Stage Four also includes 12 commercial suites and 245 apartments in four buildings above the retail centre.
A 71-key Quest hotel, also located in Stage Four, was recently purchased by the NRL for $21.85 million.
Novm's chief executive and executive director Adrian Liaw said the opening of the centre was "a key milestone in the master planned community's decade-long evolution".
"Bay Central Woolooware is more than just a shopping centre; it's a place where people can come together, shop, dine, and create lasting memories with family and friends," he said.
Upon completion, Woolooware Bay Town Centre will include 898 apartments and 23 commercial suites across 13 buildings.
More than 2,500 residents will call Woolooware Bay home. The development will also include 10,235 square metres of waterfront parkland, a shared pedestrian/cycle path, outdoor fitness zones and a children's playground.
Opening activities program: baycentralwoolooware.com.au
Makers Market stall holders information: baycentralwoolooware.com.au/markets-at-bay-central.
