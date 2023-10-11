St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Five-day 'celebration' for November opening of Bay Central Woolooware retail centre

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
October 11 2023
Artist's impression of Bay Central shopping centre. Picture supplied
Artist's impression of Bay Central shopping centre. Picture supplied

Bay Central Woolooware retail centre will open on Wednesday November 22.

