Bayside's bus service concerns outlined in submission to taskforce

By Jim Gainsford
October 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Bayside Council's draft submission outlines the key concerns of the community on the current state of the bus network and its performance. Picture: John Veage
Bayside Council has outlined a number of concerns with the current state of bus services in its draft submission to the State Government's Bus Industry Taskforce.

