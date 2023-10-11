Bayside's bus service concerns outlined in submission to taskforce

Bayside Council has outlined a number of concerns with the current state of bus services in its draft submission to the State Government's Bus Industry Taskforce.
The council requests the reinstating bus services removed from the south-east prior to privatisation, 'real-time' detail provided on service frequency, improved transfer amenity, and bus infrastructure to be funded by state government rather than local government.
The Bus Industry Taskforce is examining the safety and regulatory arrangements of bus operations in NSW.
The Taskforce's initial report was released on August 14 noting that service quality in relation to on-time running and reliability has deteriorated, most notably in recently privatised regions where driver shortages and widespread cancellations are being acutely felt.
The report found that capital investment in other transport infrastructure has come at the expense of basic bus service requirements, such as digital infrastructure, including real-time bus tracking, leading to over 10 per cent of buses not being visible to passengers, widely known as 'ghost buses'.
Bayside Council's draft submission outlines the key concerns of the community on the current state of the bus network and its performance, specifically the real-life impacts resulting from poor service, alongside modifications to well-established routes that were made in 2021.
The draft submission was to be considered by the Bayside City Planning and Environment Committee on October 11 before being endorsed by the full council meeting later this month.
"There has been a well-publicised bus driver shortage across the Sydney bus network, and this has been observed in a number of services across the Bayside LGA, including with the newly appointed private operator, U-Go Mobility.," the draft submission stated.
"U-Go Mobility has two main services in Bayside, the 947 (Dolls Point, Kogarah to Hurstville) and the 446 (Kogarah, Bexley North to Roselands) and several school services.
"A reduced timetable is currently in place with 12 per cent of trips removed in a bid to improve reliability of remaining services and to prioritise school runs. U-Go Mobility have advised in August 2023, they required 70 extra drivers to fulfil services across their contracted area. With 40 drivers having recently signed contracts and commenced driving training in September, work conditions to attract and retain additional drivers should be a key focus for the Taskforce.
"The services and routes cut as part of the rationalisation prior to the south-east region being privatised continue to disadvantage our community."
The council requests that more 'real-time' detail is provided of service frequency and express routes through a designated platform, and that consultation begin on the bus rapid transit (BRT) routes.
"The bus network adjustments undertaken as part of the 2021 South East Sydney service contract changes were presumed to provide a streamlined journey time with hassle-free interchange. However, the network changes induced responses from our community that they added considerable time to their journeys, with some expressing they no longer use public transport or were forced to change employment as a result."
The council draft submission requests that the standard of service and transfer amenity is improved at the key interchange hubs.
The council also requests that bus stop infrastructure to be funded by the State Government.
"The provision of bus stop infrastructure such as benches, shelters, hardstands, paths and accessible 'Tactile Ground Surface Indicators' (TGSIs) is currently the responsibility of Councils to fund and deliver," the draft submission states..
"Council believes that this basic infrastructure responsibilities should be borne by the State Government and implemented as part of the strategic, standardised application to service delivery for bus transport."
"With the current significant driver shortages, regular service cancellations, lack of priority bus lanes, and poor amenity at bus stops and interchanges, there is still some way to go before Future Transport's strategic 'Actions' that will develop bus transport to be an efficient, cost-effective and enjoyable transport solution for our community are achieved," the draft submission concludes.
"Bayside Council would like to see a streamlined bus network that provides more frequent, more reliable public transport services between strategic centres, serviced by high-quality kerbside bus infrastructure. Bus services removed from the south-east prior to privatisation must be reinstated."
