Tradies Gymea faces an uphill battle to gain development approval for a proposed 24-hour gym on the roof of its multi-storey car park.
The club lodged a development application (DA) in October 2022 for the $7.6 million upgrade, which would include a gym, to be run by Anytime Fitness, and a new large solar power system.
Sutherland Shire Local Planning Panel is due to determine the DA after a public hearing on October 17, but a Sutherland Shire Council staff assessment has already recommended refusal.
The assessment report's reasons for refusal included that the proposal exceeded building height and floor space ratio limits in the LEP and that it would result in "a built form outcome which is of an excessive height, bulk and scale that will not strengthen or integrate into the existing character or contribute to the desired future character of the locality".
The report said there was also insufficient information about vehicular access, traffic and parking and the application failed to satisfy plan of management requirements for late night trading.
The DA proposes a building height of 15.4 metres, which is 6.4 metres or 71.1 per cent above the nine metre development standard for the site.
The proposed floor space ratio is 148.85 per cent more than the standard.
