Moving times at Migrant Information Day 2023

There were plenty of things to discover at Migrant Information Day (MID) 2023, held at the Marana Auditorium at Hurstville today, October 11.
The day focused on health and movement with demonstrations of Zumba and Tai Chi as well as cultural performances to keep people entertained.
Migrant Information Day is an annual event initiated by the St George Multicultural Network with more than 40 stallholders providing information to migrants and refugees.
The aim of the day was to provide information and resources on services available to help people from CALD communities.
Stallholders provided information about health, government, education, employment, youth, community and CALD-specific services.
And with just three days before the Voice Referendum, the day also offered information and resources to help people from CALD communities make an informed vote.
"There was everything that can affect a person's settlement journey, which in 2023 includes the Voice,"Shyama Sri from Advance Disability Services said.
"Mental health information and resources to support safe and respectful conversations were also be provided."
There was a complimentary barbecue, and bilingual staff providing translation assistance in languages such as Nepali, Arabic, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Bengali, Thai and Ukrainian.
Migrant Information Day was supported by Bayside and Georges River Councils.
