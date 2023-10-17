Boxing trainer and Left Hook promoter Ryan Waters has organised lots of amateur fight nights where mates and strangers put on the boxing gloves and get into the ring.
Waters latest challenge is called 'The Rumble at the Stadium', a fight night in support of the Black Dog Institute at Sutherland Basketball Stadium on December 10.
The fight game is on a high with Tim Tszyu retaining his WBO super-welterweight crown after a tense and electrifying points win over tough American Brian Mendoza on Sunday.
Tszyu captivated a sellout crowd at the Gold Coast Convention Centre with one of the most polished displays of his still-undefeated 24-fight career to record a unanimous victory.
The 28-year-old son of a gun once again called out former undisputed divisional king Jermell Charlo after the three judges awarded him the fight 116-111, 116-112 and 117-111.
Wollongong's Sam Goodman who used to train out of the Sutherland Southside Gym also clearly defeated Miguel Flores, whom he dropped with a body shot in the eighth round on his way to a unanimous win.
On Ryan Waters' upcoming fight card all the fighters play in the Cronulla Junior Rugby League competition, so it's also mate against mate, club against club.
Waters said he has done it before at Shark Park on the Paul Gallen under card and it was a big success with the Sharks premiership-winning captain, who at the time boasted a boxing record of 6-0 defeating Ryan Carr-Ketu.
The real fighters then stood up, the Sutherland Shire A Grade football teams, "The Hateful Eight" and weighed in, going toe to toe with everything to play for.
This year it's a real local derby with representatives from De La Salle, Renown, St Pats, Taren Pt, Bosco, Kurnell, Menai, Aquinas, Como and the Engadine Dragons, "The Terrible Ten' who will headline Left Hook Promotions' card of pro and amateur fights, boxers from the Fight Club, who train for seven weeks at Southside Boxing Gym with trainer Waters and his team, before having their first fight in public.
In a different format, the local league teams will provide three fighters who will each fight one two minute round and then hand over to their team-mates. After three rounds the winning team will move on to the next round.
The winning team will have to fight three or four times Waters said.
"It will really keep their fitness going in the off season that's for sure but it's not just about the fighting."
Potential pugilist Adam from Renown United said it was his first time in the ring.
"It's good discipline to keep training in the off season for me.
"It will keep me fit and should be a bit of fun."
Waters said they are looking at making it a permanent annual event .
