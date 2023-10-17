This year it's a real local derby with representatives from De La Salle, Renown, St Pats, Taren Pt, Bosco, Kurnell, Menai, Aquinas, Como and the Engadine Dragons, "The Terrible Ten' who will headline Left Hook Promotions' card of pro and amateur fights, boxers from the Fight Club, who train for seven weeks at Southside Boxing Gym with trainer Waters and his team, before having their first fight in public.

