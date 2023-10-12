St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Video | Council praise for those involved in airlift at The Needles on Woronora River

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 13 2023 - 7:25am, first published 6:30am
The vehicle is airlifted from the water at The Needles on Woronora River. Picture Sutherland Shire Police Area Command
Emergency services and private companies have been praised for a difficult retrieval operation at The Needles on the Woronora River.

