St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Thirteen Code of Conduct complaints against Sutherland Shire councillors costly for ratepayers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 17 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillors consider the Code of Conduct report at the council meeting. Picture from livestream
Councillors consider the Code of Conduct report at the council meeting. Picture from livestream

Sutherland Shire Council spent nearly $117,000 managing 13 Code of Conduct complaints against councillors in the last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.