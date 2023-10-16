Sutherland Shire Council spent nearly $117,000 managing 13 Code of Conduct complaints against councillors in the last year.
This compares with just over $12,000 for the previous year and $1442 for the year before that.
The sharp rise is despite the council spending nearly $51,000 on educating councillors about their role and conduct.
However, ratepayers, as well as councillors, are in the dark over the reason for the sudden spike in complaints, because of the strict confidentiality provisions of the the state government legislation.
The law prevents disclosure of whether the 13 complaints were made against numerous councillors or one or two "repeat offenders".
In most cases, councillors are not told whether they are the subject of a complaint.
The council has unanimously resolved to dig deeper on the legality and methods required for councillors to be informed about complaints against them and how the number involved can be publicly disclosed.
Mayor Carmelo Pesce said spending on Code of Conduct matters was "absolutely disgraceful" and there were "serious questions for the Office of Local Government".
Other councillors said the system was unfair and that the community would be outraged to learn how much money was going into Code of Conduct inquiries.
A staff report said of the 13 complaints, one had resulted in the censure of a councillor and referral of the matter to the OLG, two investigations had been completed but the process not yet finalised, while seven matters had been referred to the OLG.
[Cr Leanne Farmer was censured over a social media post in the only matter to be made public].
The report said, "Management of Code of Conduct complaints is complex, and can be protracted, leading to increased costs and a diversion of resources away from the usual business of council and delivery of strategic projects".
"Council has delivered a robust councillor induction program, and continues to invest in ongoing professional development which includes a range of education and development measures. This is the preferred approach to prevent conduct that leads to complaints."
