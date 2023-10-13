A Sutherland Shire dance program is helping to address the demand for understanding simple play skills, as a recent survey revealed 36 per cent of parents were not confident in knowing how to develop playtime for their children.
Ettingshausens program Ready Set Move is helping parents understand the significance of play on a child's development. It's a creative movement and music class for toddlers and adults that was launched at Kirrawee. It's one of 110 sites across Australia that offers the program.
Created with early childhood experts, the classes help parents prioritise play with their toddlers, re-learn the joys of play themselves and introduce their children to the developmental benefits of play.
Ready Set Move classes are designed for toddlers aged 18-36 months and involve an exploration of music, nursery rhymes, lap play and parachute fun, obstacle circuits, sensory activities and free dance movement with instruments, feathers and bubbles.
"Programs like Ready Set Move provide an opportunity for parents and carers to actively participate in the first years of their child's life and to take the skills they learn in class back to the home environment," dance company owner Natalie Ettingshausen said.
"The repetition of music, movement and activity cues helps toddlers to learn to be focused and present. Parents also observe the teacher modelling pro-social interactions and responsive language and these are skills they can use during their own interactions with their child.
"By re-engaging with play, parents can relive the joys of their own childhood and support their child to continue playing, learning and practicing the content learned in classes at home."
Early Childhood and Gifted Education Consultant, Cathie Harrison, who consulted on the development of the program, said the results from the recent Royal Children's Hospital National Child Health Poll indicated that many parents have lost the skills of play they had from their childhood and were not confident they can teach their children how to play, or lacked the time to play.
"This is concerning, as research has established that play, particularly in the very early years, contributes to brain development, creates flexibility, enhances creativity, builds resilience to stress and promotes social awareness and how to fit in with others," Dr Harrison said.
"Some parents don't want to appear foolish, they may be fearful of getting play wrong or they may be fearful of their child hurting themselves. We need to change the way we see play, as it is actually a highly intellectual engagement. What we are doing as parents when we play with our children is exposing them to new experiences and building resilience that they can draw on in difficult times.
"The report identified play as the strongest learning mode throughout early childhood and if parents can prioritise play with their children, the benefits for both child and parent are enormous."
