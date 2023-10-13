St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Our Places

Ettingshausens program Ready Set Move is helping parents initiate playful activities with their children

EK
By Eva Kolimar
October 13 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Sutherland Shire dance program is helping to address the demand for understanding simple play skills, as a recent survey revealed 36 per cent of parents were not confident in knowing how to develop playtime for their children.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.