The 'good old days' were relived in the present at Lugarno Public School recently, with 90 years of education celebrated as a school community stepped back in time.
Current pupils and teachers welcomed not only families of children currently enrolled at the school, but adults who once roamed the playground almost a century ago.
Lugarno Public School went all out for its big birthday bash, making the day with a memorabilia display and school tours to show the physical changes of the layout across the decades. Pupils also performed for guests, and there was a slice of celebratory cake for attendees.
