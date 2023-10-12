Simple flowers lying on the Bali memorial at Cronulla provided a poignant reminder of the deaths of seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George on the 21st anniversary of the atrocity.
A total of 202 people, including 88 Australians, died in the bombings on October 12, 2002.
While there is a ceremony each year in Sydney's eastern suburbs, there is not normally one at the Cronulla memorial.
However, last year the 20th anniversary was commemorated by about 200 people at a ceremony organised at the last minute.
The victims from the shire and St George were Renae Anderson, 31, her sister Simone Hanley, 28, Charmaine Whitton, 29, Jodi Wallace, 29, Jodie O'Shea, 29, Michelle "Shelly" Dunlop, 30, and Francoise Dahan, 30.
A plaque on the memorial includes a poem, titled Our Girls, written by their families:
Seven young girls set off for fun, to relax and soak in some Bali sun
But the news broke out and rang in our ears
Our girls had been killed and we cried many tears
We wish we had known that that goodbye would be our last
How could we have known that your future would be our past
How do we right this terrible wrong?
For all of you we must stay strong.
We will try to move our lives forward as our goal
You will always remain deep in our hearts and soul
