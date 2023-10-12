St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Simple flowers laid on Cronulla memorial on 21st anniversary of Bali bombings

Murray Trembath
Murray Trembath
October 12 2023
Bali Memorial at Cronulla on the 21st anniversary of the atrocity.
Simple flowers lying on the Bali memorial at Cronulla provided a poignant reminder of the deaths of seven young women from Sutherland Shire and St George on the 21st anniversary of the atrocity.

