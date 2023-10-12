St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
Voice to Parliament

Linda Burney thanks thousands of Australians for walking together for the Voice

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 13 2023 - 8:52am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"We have never had so many non-Aboriginal people walk with us," Minister for Indigenous Australians and Barton MP, Linda Burney said reflecting on the campaign for the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.