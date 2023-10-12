Linda Burney thanks thousands of Australians for walking together for the Voice

"We have never had so many non-Aboriginal people walk with us," Minister for Indigenous Australians and Barton MP, Linda Burney said reflecting on the campaign for the Voice to Parliament.
Ms Burney remembered some of the many Australians she had met in her travels around the country during the campaign.
"One little boy in Cairns who is 10-years-old leaflet dropped one-thousand homes," she said. "It was an incredible effort.
"I remember meeting a man in his 60s in Manly. He said, 'Don't give me anything. I'm voting no.' I had a chat with him about the Voice and what it means. He told me 'You're a good person. I've changed my mind. You've got my vote,'" she said
"I think the encouraging thing is seeing tens of thousands of Australians walking together."
Ms Burney was visiting pre poll at Rockdale on Thursday, October 12 to thank local volunteers for their work in the campaign for the Voice to Parliament.
Hundreds of volunteers across the Barton electorate committed to conversations with their neighbours and friends about an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The Voice is an invitation from the Uluru Statement of the Heart, a proposal from First Nations people to their fellow Australians to walk together to a better future for all Australians and to close the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
The volunteers included Yes campaign volunteer Phillipa McDermott who said there had been some tough days and some good days during the campaign but overall she is happy with the way things have gone.
"I've worked in Aboriginal affairs and when our people have agency it absolutely makes a difference," Phillipa said "I'm a product of that and it's why I am here. No isn't an alternative."
Ms Burney said that, "We will walk and work right up until 6pm, Saturday and my great hope and my request of the Australian people is to vote Yes for the country.
"This is about an opportunity to celebrate together as a nation, an opportunity to change the life outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait people which everyone agrees is not good.
"This is historic - we can all be part of bringing about change.
"Voting No is keeping the status quo."
Ms Burney said if the Yes vote is successful then work will start immediately on establishing the Voice to Parliament..
"We will set about working on the consultation program to draft legislation to bring to Parliament the responsibilities of the Voice," she said
"We know this change is going to be difficult. But change is difficult
"Vote Yes for the country."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.