Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) report explores Transitions to Residential Aged Care After Hospital for People Living with Dementia

By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 19 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 10:00am
A family with a loved one who has dementia was welcomed at Group Home Australia's accommodation site at Miranda earlier this year. Picture by Chris Lane
Australians living with dementia who move into residential aged care after a hospital stay are less likely to be readmitted to hospital within one year than those who return to living in the community, a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) reveals.

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

