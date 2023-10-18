Australians living with dementia who move into residential aged care after a hospital stay are less likely to be readmitted to hospital within one year than those who return to living in the community, a new report from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) reveals.
The report, Transitions to Residential Aged Care After Hospital for People Living with Dementia, explores how people living with dementia move between hospitals and residential aged care and their subsequent use of health services following the hospitalisation.
About four in 10 (38 per cent) people living with dementia who entered residential aged care after being hospitalised were readmitted to hospital within 12 months, a substantially lower rate than those who continued living in the community (six in 10 or 62 per cent).
They were also less likely to have an emergency department presentation (50 per cent) compared with 63 per cent.
"Dementia is a significant and growing health and aged care issue in Australia that has a substantial impact on the health and quality of life of people with the condition, as well as their family and friends," AIHW spokesperson Louise Gates said.
"The care needs of people living with dementia increase as their dementia progresses, which often results in people living with dementia moving into residential aged care to receive ongoing care, or changing facilities as care needs change.
"Having a better understanding of how people with dementia access health services and move between hospitals and residential aged care can contribute to improvements in the health and aged care systems and policies to better meet the needs of Australians living with dementia."
In a single year, 79,000 people aged 65 or older living with dementia were hospitalised for any reason, including their dementia. Of these people, 62 per cent (or 49,000 people) were living in the community prior to their hospitalisation while the remainder lived in residential aged care.
A total of 23 per cent of those people who lived in the community prior to their hospitalisation moved to residential aged care within one week of leaving hospital. This increased to one in 3 (33 per cent) at three months and to 37 per cent at 12-months after leaving hospital.
The 2021 Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety recommended better integration between health and aged care systems to improve outcomes for older Australians and structural changes in data capture to enable the interaction between health and aged care systems to be monitored.
This report used data from the National Integrated Health Services Information (NIHSI), a linked data asset which brings together de-identified information on hospital care, deaths, residential aged care services, prescription medication and services under the Medical Benefits Schedule.
Tamar Krebs of Group Homes Australia, which earlier this year opened residential accommodation at Miranda for people with dementia, said it helped them feel part of the neighbourhood.
"Based on this research, I also believe there is a great opportunity to up-skill families and carers to support people living with dementia to continue to live in the community in order to avoid hospital and admission to residential aged care," she said.
