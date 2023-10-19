It has been one year since Georgia Brown died of brain cancer. But her life, while tragically cut short by a devastating disease, will continue to be celebrated by family, friends and teachers at her former school.
Year 1 pupil Georgia died on September 4, 2022, shortly after her 7th birthday. She was diagnosed at just 20 months of age, spending most of her time in and out of hospital for treatment.
But her family doesn't want her life to end without hope for others. On October 28, Georgia's school, St Catherine Laboure Primary School Gymea Bay, is hosting 'Georgia's Rainbow Run' - a colourful obstacle course on the oval.
It is being organised by volunteers who will celebrate Georgia's life but also raise money for brain cancer research.
"Brain cancer took her from this world, but we don't want her memory and story to leave with it," Georgia's mother Rachelle said.
"She loved going to school and that was such an important part of her life right up until the end. It's really important for us to keep her legacy alive and helping other kids who will be in a similar situation in the future unfortunately.
"While this colour run will be full of so much fun, it will also provide much-needed funding to the Robert Connor Dawes Foundation. The RCD Foundation is a charity tirelessly working to provide funding to brain cancer researchers and specialists to work towards a cure and support families in the middle of a brain cancer diagnosis, of which we were one of those families.
"Brain cancer currently has the poorest outcomes, with only 23 per cent of those diagnosed surviving after five years. Unfortunately, while our Georgia beat the 23 per cent, surviving five years after her diagnosis, she sadly passed away three and a half months later. But we are trying to change this, and Georgia's Rainbow Run is a fun step in the right direction."
Neuroblastoma is a childhood cancer that claims more lives of children under five than any other cancer.
Things are looking promising on the research front. Australia has a new frontier technology centre that is set to revolutionise drug development for cancer including childhood neuroblastoma. The Australian Centre for Targeted Therapeutics (ACTT) has been given $15 million from the Medical Research Future Fund's Frontier Health and Medical Research initiative to develop next-generation medicines to treat diseases in ways that have been impossible until now.
The ACTT will develop targeted protein degrader medicines and technology, a powerful new tool for destroying disease-causing proteins that cannot be targeted by conventional drugs.
The collaboration between experts from WEHI, the Children's Cancer Institute and Monash University will initially focus on new treatments for two cancers: neuroblastoma and prostate cancer. It will enable research to validate promising drug development targets identified for neuroblastoma and prostate cancer treatments, positioning these research programs for progression towards clinical trials.
"Currently there are extremely limited treatment options for children with aggressive neuroblastoma, with current treatment drugs highly toxic and often ineffective," Executive Director of Children's Cancer Institute, Michelle Haber, said.
"Through this unique collaboration and new technology, we now have a very exciting opportunity to develop a different type of treatment for neuroblastoma one that works by degrading a specific protein, which our research has shown is key to driving this cancer's growth.
"By targeting and degrading this protein in cancer cells, this new treatment will be far less harmful to healthy cells, meaning that more children survive with fewer side-effects. For parents of children with aggressive neuroblastoma this offers hope, where previously survival rates for these children have been dismal."
