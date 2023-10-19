St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Health
Health

St Catherine Laboure Primary School Gymea Bay is raising money for former pupil and for Robert Connor Dawes Foundation

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Brown's parents Nathan and Rachelle with their daughters Whitney, 5, and Rosie, 11, remember Georgia. The couple is also expecting another child on the way. Picture supplied
Georgia Brown's parents Nathan and Rachelle with their daughters Whitney, 5, and Rosie, 11, remember Georgia. The couple is also expecting another child on the way. Picture supplied

It has been one year since Georgia Brown died of brain cancer. But her life, while tragically cut short by a devastating disease, will continue to be celebrated by family, friends and teachers at her former school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.