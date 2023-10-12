I join the Premier in unequivocally condemning the attack on innocent civilians in Israel over the weekend. The Opposition stands with the Government in condemning this barbaric episode in history. There will be, in this Chamber and across New South Wales, conflicting views on Middle Eastern politics. Some will understand the aspirations of Palestinian people for their own State and their own economic and other wellbeing. But some-indeed, probably, all of us-will understand Israel's desire for security, a people who were almost exterminated from the face of the planet in World War II and a country that has faced an existential threat for its 75 years of existence from one or more of its neighbours from time to time. It is completely understandable that Israel would want to defend itself, and we acknowledge, respect and uphold the right to defend itself. Israel is not perfect; it is far from perfect. But it is a rare example of a liberal democracy in the Middle East.