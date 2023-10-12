St George and Sutherland Shire state MPs - Premier Chris Minns, Opposition Leader Mark Speakman and shadow minister for multiculturalism Mark Coure - have joined in State Parliament this week in condemning the attack by members of Hamas on innocent civilians in Israel.
This is what the MPs said:
Chris Minns
The New South Wales Government clearly and unequivocally condemns the acts of violence and hatred conducted by members of Hamas on citizens of Israel. This is an abhorrent attack on Israeli citizens. It is indiscriminate, with civilians being targeted, killed and murdered and many being taken hostage. The position of the Government could not be clearer, nor that of many of the people of the State of New South Wales: We stand with the people of Israel and the Jewish community in New South Wales. It is important to note that many of those people have family members or loved ones who have been indiscriminately killed or kidnapped and taken into Gaza in the past 48 hours.
I express my deepest sadness and grief for those impacted by this attack. These actions are abhorrent, and we in New South Wales reject and denounce them. This attack was extraordinary and reprehensible. It has shocked most of the world and rightly been condemned by much of the world. Of course, we are working closely with the Australian Government to support those from New South Wales who may have been impacted.
New South Wales is a strong and connected society. We respect the different backgrounds and cultures that make us stronger. We are proud to be one of the most successful multicultural States on the planet. Our people come from across the globe, with one in three of us born overseas and one in four of us speaking a language other than English at home.
I want to be clear: There is nothing to celebrate in the killing of innocent people, the firing of rockets at civilians, or the taking of hostages. Last night the Opera House was lit at the request of the Jewish community, specifically to show solidarity with the Jewish community here in New South Wales. Members of the Jewish community should be able to feel safe and secure in their own city, State and country.
The Jewish community has every right to get together in solemnity to commemorate what has happened in Israel. The scenes last night, where epithets were thrown at the Jewish community by protesters, were nothing short of horrific. That is the opposite of what we want in Australia and in New South Wales, a harmonious, dynamic and multicultural society. Many of them have longstanding family and friend connections with Israel.
I want the Jewish community in New South Wales to know that my Government, and the vast majority of people in this State, stand with them today and are horrified by the scenes not just in the Middle East but also on the forecourt of the Opera House last night. To celebrate what has happened in the Middle East in the past 48 hours is abhorrent.
As we learn more about the impacts of this Hamas attack on Israel and its humanitarian consequences, we need to keep rejecting hate and violence, and all those who perpetrate it. Each of us must play our part in making sure that violence, hatred and antisemitism has no place in our society or our community.
We can and must live in a society that respects everyone's culture and background. We must also make New South Wales a place where, when we see barbarism on this scale, we call it out for what it is-a disgusting and deplorable attack on innocent civilians. The House stands with the Jewish people in New South Wales.
Mark Speakman
I join the Premier in unequivocally condemning the attack on innocent civilians in Israel over the weekend. The Opposition stands with the Government in condemning this barbaric episode in history. There will be, in this Chamber and across New South Wales, conflicting views on Middle Eastern politics. Some will understand the aspirations of Palestinian people for their own State and their own economic and other wellbeing. But some-indeed, probably, all of us-will understand Israel's desire for security, a people who were almost exterminated from the face of the planet in World War II and a country that has faced an existential threat for its 75 years of existence from one or more of its neighbours from time to time. It is completely understandable that Israel would want to defend itself, and we acknowledge, respect and uphold the right to defend itself. Israel is not perfect; it is far from perfect. But it is a rare example of a liberal democracy in the Middle East.
What we saw on the weekend was an infringement of human rights on an unbelievable scale and of an unbelievable type. This was a matter of humanity versus depravity. What ordinary person could think it was proper to kidnap ordinary citizens, to rape them, to break their bones and to parade nude bodies and spit on them elsewhere? What normal person could think that was acceptable?
No matter what a person thinks of Middle Eastern politics and no matter their view on the Israeli-Arab conflict, there can never be any excuse for this sort of barbarity. We are so lucky in this country that people are not dragged off the street or taken to be killed, tortured or maimed, but part of that success depends on our mutual respect and tolerance as a multicultural society. We are the greatest multicultural society on earth, and that success depends on respecting different perspectives. Of course, we can have respectful debates, but it is incumbent on all of us to promote harmony and cohesion. That is incumbent on every member in the Chamber and everyone in the New South Wales community.
Our Jewish community is entitled to circulate, like any community, in safety and with the protection of the State and all of us. We have a responsibility to promote cohesion and we have a responsibility to respect different perspectives on international politics. But none of us should pull punches when we call out hate speech. What we have seen in the past 48 hours, whether it is on the forecourt of the Opera House or the streets of our suburbs, is simply unacceptable.
We have to call out that behaviour whenever we see it, whether it is antisemitism or any other sort of hate speech. All our thoughts and prayers are with innocent civilians right across the Middle East. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to those who have been murdered in the Middle East, and to their friends, their family and the Jewish diaspora here. The Opposition stands in solidarity with all citizens of Israel who have been the subject of these heinous crimes.
Mark Coure
I express my unwavering support for the vibrant and diverse Jewish community of New South Wales. Our great State has always been a melting pot of cultures, religions and traditions. It is the unity and contributions of the Jewish community that enrich the cultural fabric of New South Wales. I express my solidarity with the Jewish community in the face of the violence and suffering occurring overseas.
New South Wales is home to a thriving Jewish community with a rich heritage and storied history dating back to the early days of European settlement. Jewish immigrants first arrived on our shores in the nineteenth century, and the Jewish community has since become an integral part of our social, cultural and economic life. The Jewish community has not only persevered but thrived. The resilience of its members is a testament to the strength of their traditions and their commitment to building a better future for all.
One of the most remarkable aspects of the Jewish community in New South Wales is its commitment to education and knowledge. The importance placed on learning and education is deeply ingrained in Jewish culture. It is reflected in the many educational institutions and programs established by the community. Jewish schools, synagogues and cultural organisations offer a wide array of educational opportunities for members of the community and the broader society. In doing so they promote inclusivity, diversity and cultural understanding, which are vital in our multicultural society.
The Jewish community in New South Wales also makes significant contributions to the arts, science and business sectors. From renowned artists and musicians to esteemed scientists and successful entrepreneurs, individuals of Jewish heritage have made outstanding contributions to our State's prosperity and cultural richness. This dedication to excellence and innovation is a source of inspiration to all residents of New South Wales.
Furthermore, the Jewish community's strong emphasis on social justice and philanthropy has had a profound impact on our State. Acts of kindness and charity are core values that guide the actions of many Jewish community members. This commitment to helping those in need, regardless of their background, is a shining example of the spirit of generosity and compassion that is essential to the social fabric of New South Wales. I say this clearly: Everyone in our community has the right to live, work and practise their religion in safety, free from fear of violence and persecution. It is a central tenet of our democratic and rules-based society that all communities deserve to live in safety and happiness. Threats to this way of life must be condemned and addressed with the utmost seriousness.
In New South Wales we are fortunate to have a strong tradition of unity, diversity and mutual respect, and we must remain vigilant in preserving these values. It is essential that we recognise the challenges faced by the Jewish community, including combating discrimination and antisemitism. It is our shared responsibility to stand together and ensure that every member of our community, regardless of their faith or ethnicity, is treated with respect and dignity. I echo calls for the Government to deliver on its election commitments towards increasing the safety and security of our faith institutions. Through my many conversations with all our religious and faith groups, I know that the protection of places of worship is a significant priority for them. It is crucial that this Government does all it can to ensure that the safety of our faith institutions is protected.
The Jewish community of New South Wales is a vital and cherished part of our State. Their history, values, contributions and commitment to education, culture and social justice are woven into the very fabric of our society. We must celebrate and support the New South Wales Jewish community, recognising their unique heritage and the positive influence they have on our State. I acknowledge the Jewish Board of Deputies for its advocacy and support for the Jewish community. I give particular thanks to President David Ossip, Acting CEO Michael Gencher and former CEO Darren Bark. As a Parliament, let us continue to stand on the side of peace and in solidarity with those affected by this conflict and, in doing so, strengthen the bonds of our diverse society. Together, we can create a brighter future for New South Wales, where every individual is valued and respected and our community thrives on the principles of unity, diversity and inclusion.
