St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Sutherland Shire Business Chamber and Cronulla Chamber of Commerce combine to stage special event

October 13 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Personal brand expert Carlii Lyon. Picture supplied
Personal brand expert Carlii Lyon. Picture supplied

In a first, the Sutherland Shire Business Chamber and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce are coming together to celebrate NSW Small Business Month with a special event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.