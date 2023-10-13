In a first, the Sutherland Shire Business Chamber and the Cronulla Chamber of Commerce are coming together to celebrate NSW Small Business Month with a special event.
Renowned personal brand expert, Carlii Lyon will be the keynote speaker for Shire Thrive - My Small Business Event, to be held at Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, on Wednesday October 25 from 8 am to 11.30am.
Carlii will share her insights on the power of reputation and the importance of attracting new customers to your business. Additionally, a panel of local businesses will talk about "resilience".
For the past 15 years, Carlii has been shaping the reputation of remarkable individuals across the globe. Past clients include supermodel Miranda Kerr, New York Times bestselling authors, inventors, musicians and even a British celebrity foot reader.
The two business chambers have secured a grant from the NSW Government which means members, as well as non-members, can attend for free.
n another event being organised by Sutherland Shire Business Chamber, Premier Chris Minns will be the keynote speaker at a Shire Thrive - Spotlight on the Shire lunch on November 24 at Doltone House.
The lunch is being promoted as "our opportunity for the shire to have a voice - to speak about what's important to us and what investment we believe is needed to make the shire and our businesses thrive".
"Hear from our state political leaders on their plans for the shire over the next three to five years and from our business leaders on their needs to enable growth," the chamber says.
"Vicki Weeden, general manager of The Sutherland Hospital, Dino Mezzatesta, CEO of the Sharks NRL, Tim Boyle of SSIN and Michael Rodrigues the commissioner for the 24-hour economy to name a few.
"We want to see as many of our businesses in the room, supporting this event - it's a huge milestone to secure the Premier and it's important our collective voices are heard. This is a vote for business".
