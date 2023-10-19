There was greater purpose behind a simple picnic event at Gunnamatta Park this month.
Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection and Gymea Community Aid & Information Service again partnered to host their annual welcoming picnic for refugees at Cronulla.
The idea was to welcome refugees to the area and to promote the shire with the council, as a welcome refugee zone.
Lunch and activities were organised for people who have come to Australia as refugees, and who have called the shire home.
There was a Welcome to Country and Aboriginal art workshop by Aunty Deanna, Aboriginal bush tucker, a water safety workshop, barbecue and entertainment. The event was also supported by Settlement Services International.
This year's event was particularly uniting, as people also reflected on the Israel-Palestine crisis, with tragedies unfolding in Gaza. A challenging time, also gave way for a chance to unite.
President of Sutherland Shire Refugee Connection, Shazia Mia, said the organisation provided support to people of all backgrounds and faiths.
She said she was particularly concerned with the rising death toll in the Middle East, and said it was important to understand the complex history that had led to the latest attacks.
"We must remember that the Palestinians have been living under occupation for 75 years. Generations of Palestinians do not know freedom of movement. The Israelis built an iron wall to prevent and restrict movement of Gazans. Australians cannot comprehend this inhumane way of living as we are far removed from their reality," she said.
"The killing of innocent people whether they are Palestinians or Israelis is unacceptable. I do not accept that Israel was not aware of the impending attack. I have travelled to Israel and am aware of the prevalence of high security through out the country.
"I am against the word terrorist in relation to anyone of Islamic faith. The Palestinians have been terrorised for years and in 2023 they continue to be locked up. It is human nature to fight back against unfairness, inequality, suppression and oppression, this is after all what the west also teaches us - stand up to bullies. However, these lessons are not unique to the west only. There are consequences to the actions of western nations as we can see globally by the movement of people."
