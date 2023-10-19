"I am against the word terrorist in relation to anyone of Islamic faith. The Palestinians have been terrorised for years and in 2023 they continue to be locked up. It is human nature to fight back against unfairness, inequality, suppression and oppression, this is after all what the west also teaches us - stand up to bullies. However, these lessons are not unique to the west only. There are consequences to the actions of western nations as we can see globally by the movement of people."