St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Photos

Photos | More than 400 children get in the swim at Ramsgate Nippers

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 17 2023 - 4:51pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ramsgate Nippers launched their season on Sunday as the life saving club's 90th anniversary approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.