Ramsgate Nippers launched their season on Sunday as the life saving club's 90th anniversary approaches.
The club was formed by residents in 1934 and began its life in an old building known as "the barn" near The Grand Parade.
A new clubhouse was built in 1959 and refurbished in 2013.
Club president Andrew Tsounis said they were planning special events for early next year.
The club has experienced many highs and lows over the years, but the strength of its Nippers squad is undoubtedly one of its biggest achievements.
More than 400 children had registered for the new season by the end of last week, with another registration day still to come.
Late registrations will be considered if there are vacancies in age groups.
The numbers for the last few years have been around 400 to 450.
Nippers is held each Sunday from 9am to 11.30am, excluding school holidays, providing beach and water based skills for children between three and 15.
A training day was held on Sunday October 8 for children aged 5 and up whose parents wanted them to learn some skills ahead of the season's official commencement a week later.
On Sunday, a throng of excited kids were given their rash shirts before gathering out the front of the clubhouse and making their way to the south where there is more beach.
They were watched by many parents from the footpath.
Laura Albulario, of Brighton-Le-Sands, brought her son Jonah for his first taste of Nippers.
"My eldest son Xavier did it just after COVID, and it was really good for him and also very enjoyable doing something again in the community," she said.
"Now, Jonah is old enough, we are keen to carry on the tradition.
"It is important to get water skills, not just in pools where water conditions are predictable, but also in the bay.
"He will become familiar with the way the tides work and gain confidence in the varying conditions.
"It is also beautiful to be part of the community and get to know people."
Stefan Jovanovski and Marina Filipovska, of Blakehurst, had their three-year-old son Noah starting.
They said they thought Nippers provided a lot of good experiences, including water safety, exercise and social engagement.
Danny Chabildas, a resident of Tempe, said he was always going to register his son Cooper for Nippers, it was just the location that had to be decided. "We chose Ramsgate because it's a lot calmer than Maroubra".
