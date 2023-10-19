Miranda Magpies FC has won the prestigious Sue Holloway Memorial Cup for Junior Women's Champion Club of the Year.
The Junior Women's Teams had a remarkable season, winning four of the club's six premierships in the Sutherland Shire Football Association competition.
Congratulations were extended to all the coaches, managers and parents who helped make it possible.
The success followed Magpies winning the Senior Women's Award last year.
"It shows we're a strong leader of women's football," the club said when breaking the news on its Facebook page.
Comments included: "What a great season, was it best since 1986? Our women showing the way. So proud. Come on men!"
State MP for Miranda Eleni Petinos congratulated the club in parliament.
"The Magpies have seen many successes in women's football and have developed a reputation for being our local leader in this space," Ms Petinos said.
"It is little wonder that the 2023 season saw four of their junior women's teams finish as Premiers, namely the W12B, W12C, W14B and W14C teams, with two teams also claiming Minor Premierships.
"Such success would not be possible without the talent and dedication of the incredible players.
I recognise the Magpies W14B team of Sharlae Ataya, Shelby Davenport-Smith, Zoey Griffiths, Tully Hills, Khloe Lewis, Rose Mackinnon, Tahlia Medanic, Lara Mikkelsen, Maya Millett, Pearl Moore, Jasmine Ronald, Bianca Smith, Eliza Wheatley, manager Heidi Reynolds Ataya and coach Craig Smith.
"I also acknowledge the W14C team of Charlie Ahrens, Emily Carruthers, Sara Chander, Kelly Connolly, Sienna Cook, Sophia Di Cosmo, Isobel Gleeson, Sophia Henderson, Chaya Hyde, Teiana Kapua, Lyla Lloyd, Mia Marzolla, Despina Mouhtaris, Jesse Rykers, Coco Tsigouris, Summer Wihare, manager Clare Murray and coach Damien Gleeson.
"I commend the Miranda Magpies Football Club for fostering a love of football amongst our local women."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.