St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Miranda Magpies FC win prestigious Sue Holloway Memorial Cup for Junior Women's Champion Club of the Year

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 19 2023 - 6:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miranda Magpies FC celebrate success at the Sutherland Shire Football Association end of season night. Picture Facebook
Miranda Magpies FC celebrate success at the Sutherland Shire Football Association end of season night. Picture Facebook

Miranda Magpies FC has won the prestigious Sue Holloway Memorial Cup for Junior Women's Champion Club of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.