Weekly Wrap: Retail anticipation builds

Locals don't need to be told that the Royal National Park is a pretty special place so it was no surprise it has been revealed as the second most visited national park in the state again. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service 2022 Park Visitor Survey showed the vast national park on Sydney's southern coast reported five million visits. The survey started in 2008 and is undertaken every two years to better understand visitor use patterns and enable the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to plan for the future.