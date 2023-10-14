Weekly Wrap: Retail anticipation builds

Hello readers,
Locals don't need to be told that the Royal National Park is a pretty special place so it was no surprise it has been revealed as the second most visited national park in the state again. The NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service 2022 Park Visitor Survey showed the vast national park on Sydney's southern coast reported five million visits. The survey started in 2008 and is undertaken every two years to better understand visitor use patterns and enable the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to plan for the future.
If you missed the news about the opening date of the Bay Central Woolooware retail centre, we had all the details covered. Developer Novm announced the much-anticipated centre will open on Wednesday November 22 with the celebrations continuing until Sunday November 26. They will include giveaways, live music, face painting and an official ribbon cutting.
The importance of being aware of your heart health, at any age, was brought home by the stories of three fit, young women. Brooke Furlong of Miranda, 35, had a heart attack in 2019 despite having no family history of heart issues. "I started to experience severe chest pain which radiated down my left arm," she said.
For a complete change of pace, 90s music fans will probably be excited by the news that Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson will be bringing his solo tour to Caringbah. Jamieson shared his memories of playing early gigs at St George and Sutherland Shire venues - and revealed a family connection with the St George Dragons.
