About $60,000 was raised at a fundraiser at Cronulla Golf Club for research into the most aggressive form of childhood cancer.
Former NRL stars Paul Gallen and Ben Ross were special guests among the 144 players who joined in the second annual Levi's Project Golf Day.
A further 30 supporters joined the players at the lunch where Gallen and Ross shared stories about their careers and some of the challenges they faced.
The event was held in memory of Levi Wheeler, who was just eight when he died a few days after Christmas in 2018.
Levi was in year 2 at Burraneer Bay Public School when, five days before Christmas the previous year, he was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), which has limited treatment options and a survival time of one to two years.
Levi's mother, Kath Wheeler, said the day surpassed all their expectations and more than doubled last year's fundraising.
"Cronulla Golf Club was hugely supportive, as were all their sponsors," she said.
A Facebook post said, "This was an absolutely phenomenal result for DIPG research.
"We had perfect weather, incredible live auction and raffle items, the most supportive community, and the golf wasn't bad either, with two hole-in-ones on the day - just not on the hole with the car."
Levi's Project Christmas trees will once again be sold this year from the Cronulla Seagulls clubhouse.
Seven hundred trees will be available, the largest number ever, and online orders can be placed from the first week in November.
Pick-ups will take place on the weekend of December 1-3, with Santa photos, a food truck and coffee van adding to the excitement of the occasion.
Further information can be found on the Levi's Project website and Facebook page.
