St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

We will do everything to keep you safe, Chris Minns tells Ukrainians at community safety forum

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 13 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scams, break and enters and theft emerged as the main concerns confronting the local Chinese community when NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns held his Community Residents Safety and Cost of Living forum at Kogarah Storehouse today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.