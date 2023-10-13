We will do everything to keep you safe, Chris Minns tells Ukrainians at community safety forum

Scams, break and enters and theft emerged as the main concerns confronting the local Chinese community when NSW Premier and Kogarah MP Chris Minns held his Community Residents Safety and Cost of Living forum at Kogarah Storehouse today.
The forum was supported by the St George Police Area Command and was presented in a bilingual Q&A session in English and Mandarin to reach out and hear the issues confronting the local Chinese community and to offer solutions.
Opening the forum, Mr Minns also welcomed the members of the Ukrainian community who have come to Australia following the Russian invasion.
"Many have come to NSW to seek refuge, mainly women and children while the men remained behind," Mr Minns said.
"We will do everything to keep you safe here," he added.
Safety was one of the main themes to emerge from the forum.
Superintendent Paul Dunstan, acting commatere at the St George PAC said the number one issue facing the area is domestic violence.
"What we have done historically is not working so we are resetting the way we approach it," he said
"We are taking it very seriously so St George Police are focused on the issue and you will see some big announcements soon," he said.
The other pressing issue follows the death of two children in a car accident on the Grand Parade, Monterey in August.
"There are some announcements coming particularly concerning Bayside. Our Highway Patrol, both overt and covert, will be out there doing our best to resolve this issue."
The forum was addressed by Kim Fenwick, multicultural community liaison officer in the Crime Prevention Unit of St George Police Area Command.
Kim speaks two Chinese dialects, Chieu Chau and Hai Nam, and is one of 33 MCLOs in NSW who speak various languages.
"People from overseas may be fearful of authority but our police are here to help you," Kim told the forum.
In a Q and A session conducted through an interpreter, members of the Chinese community asked a number of questions particularly about how to deal with scams.
They were told the number of scams was rising and to be more vigilant and not provide any personal details or passwords over the phone.
"If you received a message form a band and are not sure, concat the bank itself, not the number provided. If you order a parcel online make sure it is delivered to a secure place such as a Post Office," crime prevention manager, Senior Constable Sonia Krcalovic said.
"If you see something, the police need your eyes so we know what's happening in the community. If you see something, report it straight away so we get information shortly after the incident happened."
Other community concerns emerging during the forum included dogs off-leash in parks, neighbour disputes, theft from mailboxes and even drones.
"There have been several incidents of drones flying around my house," one forum participant asked. "I feel it is an invasion of my privacy, Can I report it to the police?"
These can be reported to police, the forum was told, but it is better to contact the Civil Aviation Authority on 131 757.
The forum was also informed of the Next of Kin program, started after elderly people died in their home and were not found for some time.
Elderly residents register their next of kin and if they have an accident or medical episode, the police can let the family know as soon as possible.
Representatives of Service NSW also addressed the forum on the Savings FInder program which has 70 rebates available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.