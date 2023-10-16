Families of two high schools in St George will have new guaranteed coeducational public high school access made available to them from 2025.
The NSW Goverment is seeking community feedback on proposed changes to intake boundaries as part of its plan to ensure every student in NSW has a place in a coeducational public high school.
Despite growing demand for coeducation, many parents are limited in choice, the government has stated.
Catchments for coeducational high schools, including at Beverly Hills Girls High School and James Cook Boys Technology High School, will expand to take in students currently only given a single-sex high school option, as part of the government's plan to ensure every student in NSW has a place in a mixed gender public high school.
Under proposed changes to intake areas, families currently zoned for a single-sex high school will be able to send their children to a nearby coeducational high school.
The proposed school intake areas take into account local factors, including enrolment trends, public transport access and the capacity of the co-educational schools.
Work is under way in the remaining single sex catchments to deliver the Minns Labor Government's commitment to guarantee all NSW students a place in a co-educational public high school by 2027.
"We committed to this complex reform after hearing time and again from parents that they want to have their children to have access to co-educational environments throughout their schooling," Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said.
"This is about giving all NSW students guaranteed access to a co-educational public high school. We don't want families having to move out of communities they love because they do not have access to co-educational schools. We are ensuring schools have time to prepare and we are committed to keeping communities informed."
Parents, staff, students and local communities are invited to provide feedback on the proposed intake area adjustments here.
