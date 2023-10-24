Hurstville's newest hospitality offering, Humphrey's Hotel opens early next month with the mission of offering locals a taste of city dining without having to travel into Sydney's CBD.
Located on the first floor of One Hurstville Plaza, opposite the railway station, Humphrey's is actually offering patrons two venues in one.
The encompassing venue is the Humphrey's Hotel, able to hold 330 patrons and named after the laneway located behind the building.
Located within Humphrey's is Hatch, a premier dining venue offering a high-end menu, seating 60 internally and 22 on the terrace and with a private dining area for up to 20 people.
Humphrey's general manager and licensee, Adrian Basha said the the venue is unique for the area.
"You have have a a drink with friends at Humphrey's and not have to spend a lot of money or you could stay and enjoy premium dining at Hatch, which serves a menu featuring dishes such as Tomahawk steak and dry aged fish," he said.
Executive chef is Scott Greve who worked at Sixhead at Circular Quay and formerly for Jamie Oliver in London and Sydney.
He is offering a menu of modern Australian cuisine with a Mediterranean twist and focusing on dry aged meat and and locally sourced seafood.
The fit-out for Humphrey's is by Melissa Collison Design and features a 1960s and 70s feel with mosaic tiles and flooring, plush red velvet curtains, stylish wallpaper and high-end finishes.
"Guests will be able to sit on the terrace which will be a great place for people-watching," Adrian said.
"It's a safe environment whether for family or friends - that's the market we are after."
Humphrey's is managed by the Public House Management Group, third-generation publicans who have a number of hotels including the Royal in Paddington and the Toxteth in Glebe.
"Our owners are very confident in what they have done in Hurstville," Adrian said.
"They feel the whole region, not just Hurstville, is an emerging area. We are aiming for a mix of guests, not just from Hurstville but the whole Georges River catchment.
"The feedback we got from young professionals is that if they want to go out locally in the area but there is nothing for them.
"Why should you have to travel through Hurstville and go to Coogee or Bondi for the style of venue we are offering right in the middle of the Georges River area.
"We will redefine what the local means to people.
"The aim of Humphreys is to create excitement about the area. We are bringing something new to the region and hopefully it is something of which the area will be proud."
Humphrey's Hotel will be open seven days a week, 10am to 2am Monday to Saturday and from midday Sunday. Hatch will be open Wednesday to Sunday.
