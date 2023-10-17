St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Partial victory for Mortdale residents in battle over Master Plan

By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 17 2023 - 12:09pm, first published 11:30am
Save Mortdale Village community group members including Catherine Ford, second left. Picture: Chris Lane
It was a partial victory for residents when Georges River Council's environment and planning committee amended the draft Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan after listening to their feedback.

