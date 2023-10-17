It was a partial victory for residents when Georges River Council's environment and planning committee amended the draft Mortdale Local Centre Master Plan after listening to their feedback.
The residents now hope the rest of the full council will also listen to the wishes of the community when the draft Master Plan goes to the October 23 council meeting to be endorsed.
Councillors on the environment and planning committee were presented with two options for the Mortdale Master Plan when they met on October 9.
The Council report recommended the adoption of Option 1a which provides for an additional 578 residential dwellings in the Mortdale local centre through shop-top housing, terraces/townhouses and residential flat buildings. Along Morts Road, maximum building heights would be limited to four storeys, and closer to the station along Pitt Street, maximum building heights would be six storeys.
Option 2A provides for an additional 270 residential dwellings through shop-top housing only. Maximum building heights would be limited to four storeys.
The residents asked for Option 2a with an amendment for more family homes.
Councillor Christina Jamieson submitted an amendment - that Council adopt option 2A as exhibited with the following amendments in response to submissions received to maintain the village character, ensure a lower building scale in the centre and increase housing diversity. This included rezoning of the street block bound by Newman Street, Cook Street, Victoria Avenue and Cook Lane from R2 Low Density Residential to R3 Medium Density Residential with a height of nine-metres or 2.5 storeys and floor space ratio of 0.7:1 with associated public domain improvements.
"The Mortdale Village Community has already seen the results of over-development - we've seen it unfold in both Hurstville and Kogarah," Cr Jamieson said.
"We've seen it with the local Ellen Subway and Railway Parade developments. The community do not want it to spread to the other side of Mortdale. What they want is more sustainable, considered and reasonable development.
"Time and time again the local community has come to me, saying they haven't been heard. I am urging you tonight to listen to their concerns, to listen to their ideas and to listen to their feedback. The community is not against development, but they do not want over-development.
"The community acknowledges the need for an uplift, for an increase in affordable housing and a revitalisation of the Mortdale Shopping Centre.
"Council can argue to the Department of Planning and Environment that our amended Master Plan is the appropriate course of action because Council is on course to meet their housing target set down by the NSW State Government to reach 14,000 new dwellings by 2036.
"By expanding the B2 zone it will allow Council to meet its commitment and targets set out in the Commercial Centres Strategy by creating an additional 6,600sqm of commercial floor space and creating jobs and growth."
Catherine Ford of the Save Mortdale Village community group told the committee, "We don't need six storey development as we already have the highest density in the whole LGA," she said.
"I support Option 2A with the following amendment - four storeys down Pitt Street and Morts Road, with Cook Street, Victoria Avenue and St Catherine Street rezoned R3 for townhouses. This will provide a greater choice of housing and not overload Mortdale with units.
"Over 400 submissions were collected on the streets of Mortdale, many with individual comments. The support from the community for No More Than Four storeys has been overwhelming. Is Council really listening?"
But Councillor Nick Katris spoke against the amendment.
"The planning Proposal for 2a is a non-entity. It won't happen," he said.
"If you don't come up with something sensible you are actually putting the residents at risk of having their planning power taken away and you may have eight-storey buildings all the way down Morts Road."
Cr Kathryn Landsberry also spoke against the amendment.
"Hurstville and Kogarah have done the heavy lifting. Mortdale is not being asked to do hugely heavy lifting. It's not up to Mortdale to resolve the housing crisis but everybody has to play their part.
"If we go with this option we are effectively doing nothing."
The committee supported Cr Jamieson's amendment by 5:3 votes. It now goes to the October 23 full council meeting to be endorsed.
