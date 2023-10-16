Sutherland Shire voters mirrored the national referendum result in saying No to the Voice to parliament.
In the seat of Cook, 63.85 per cent of voters said No, while 36.15 per cent said Yes.
The margin was closer in Hughes, where the No vote was 58.75 per cent and the Yes vote 41.25 per cent.
In the St George seat of Barton, held by Indigenous Affairs Minister Linda Burney, the No vote was 56.36 per cent and the Yes vote 43.64 per cent.
Nationally, 60.69 per cent of voters were against the proposal and 39.31 per cent in favour.
State Opposition Leader and Cronulla MP Mark Speakman, who voted Yes, said, "Now, more than ever, Australians must come together and work with passion and focus to overcome Indigenous disadvantage".
Cook MP Scott Morrison said the proposal was "ill thought through".
"The rejection of Mr Albanese's Voice referendum in Cook was comprehensive," the former prime minister said.
"This was a decision for Australians to make and I am pleased that overwhelming majority of voters in Cook rejected Mr Albanese's ill thought through proposal," he said.
"I am pleased, however, that the debate in our community was conducted with respect and good will.
"We all care deeply about the welfare of indigenous Australians and the indigenous history of our own area.
"Australians in Cook will always support policies and programmes that will genuinely improve the lives of indigenous Australians, but remain highly suspicious of policies that are poorly thought through and ill defined."
Sutherland Shire councillor Jack Boyd who handed out flyers at Port Hacking High School voting centre, said, "I am proud to support for the Yes campaign and while this obviously wasn't the result that I was hoping for, the community's choice was clear and we must respect that and focus on a path forward".
"It is important for people to remember that this outcome will be difficult to accept for some and I implore each of us to be respectful and considerate of that," he said.
Ms Burney said, for many it was "a day of sadness", but "we of course accept the decision of the Australian people".
"In the months ahead I will have more to say about our government's renewed commitment to closing the gap because we all agree we need better outcomes for First Nations people, she said.
