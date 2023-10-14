Updated - 8.30pm
Sutherland Shire voters have mirrored the national referendum result in saying No to the Voice to parliament.
After two and a half hours of vote counting, the figures in the two federal seats covering the shire are:
Nationally, the Yes vote is at 42.96 per cent and the No vote at 57.04 per cent.
The No vote is well ahead in NSW, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and Northern Territory. The ACT voted Yes, Vote counting has not yet started in Western Australia.
