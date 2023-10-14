St George voters were willing to listen and change their mind at the polling booth to vote Yes but it may not be enough to bring the Voice to Parliament.
A survey of volunteers at polling stations in the Barton electorate said that there were still many undecided voters in the closing hours of Referendum voting.
It was a family occasion at the polling booth at Carlton South Public School.
Anna Minns, wife of NSW Premier Chris Minns, along with their eldest son Joe, were still handing out Vote Yes leaflets at the school in the closing hours of the vote.
"It's been civil," Mrs Minns said. "People driving past have been supportive."
It was also a family occasion for fellow Yes volunteer Carmela Savoca.
"My daughter, Mia voted for the first time," Carmela said. "She is really happy that she voted for something so important to all Australians and she is happy to have voted yes."
At the Kogarah High School polling booth, one Yes volunteer said, "It's been really positive. It's an important day for the country and I think people are taking it seriously."
Former NSW MLC, Shaoquett Moselmane had at been at the Rockdale Uniting Church polling booth since 6.45am and said the feeling had been pretty positive.
"The community has been extremely good in the way that that those who are not sure are asking and have been receptive to voting Yes once they understand that it's simply an amendment to the Constitution to recognise the Aboriginal people and give then the Voice to Parliament," Mr Moselmane said.
"The scare campaign has certainly made some impact but our people have been extremely good because told us about their concerns and once it was explained they have reacted positively to voting Yes.
