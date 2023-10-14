St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

St George voters civil anbd willing to listen to the message of the Voice

JG
By Jim Gainsford
Updated October 14 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St George voters were willing to listen and change their mind at the polling booth to vote Yes but it may not be enough to bring the Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jim Gainsford

Reporter

Covering Georges River Council, Bayside Council and general news. For news tips contact me at jgainsford@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.