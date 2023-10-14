We will move forward and we will thrive - Linda Burney

I know this outcome will be hard for some but achieving progress is never easy and progress doesn't always move in a straight line. There are breakthroughs and heartbreaks. But I am confident that because of this campaign and the millions of conversations it sparked that a new generation of Indigenous leaders will emerge. Young people like Sarah and Jakirah who I met in Adelaide - they are stepping up to carry the flame, that something good will come from shining the light on the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.