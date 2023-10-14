We will move forward and we will thrive - Linda Burney

The speech by Linda Burney, Federal Member for Barton and Minister for Indigenous Australians.
"For many today it is a day of sadness.
This result is not what we hoped for. The Australian people have had their say and a clear majority have voted against the proposed change to the Constitution.
We of course accept the decision of the Australian people.
Tonight I am reminded of a special couple, Aunty Gloria and Uncle Clive. Their story tells us so much about our country. They are 90 and 93 years of age. Gloria is Aboriginal and Clive is non-Aboriginal. They married in 1953 at a time in our history when their union was not accepted.
They've seen a lot in life. The ups and downs. The best and the worst. They've experienced the joy of a shared life and raised a family.
And they have experienced discrimination and the awful scourge of racism. But they have always got through it with an open heart and with the strength of their family and community.
Their lives show us how far we have come and how far we will still have to go in this country - that there is a common bond that we are stronger together. Gloria and Clive voted 'Yes' in this referendum because they want to see a better future for their children and grandchildren.
Gloria and Clive won't give up on a better future, and neither will we.
I could not be more proud of people like Gloria and Clive, and the tens of thousands of 'Yes' volunteers who worked so hard for recognition. You are truly, truly inspirational. The Yes23 campaign, the Uluru Dialogues And of course the Prime Minister and my parliamentary colleagues - thank you all so much.
I'll never forget that day in September when some 200,000 Australians walked together for 'Yes' right across the country.
I know this outcome will be hard for some but achieving progress is never easy and progress doesn't always move in a straight line. There are breakthroughs and heartbreaks. But I am confident that because of this campaign and the millions of conversations it sparked that a new generation of Indigenous leaders will emerge. Young people like Sarah and Jakirah who I met in Adelaide - they are stepping up to carry the flame, that something good will come from shining the light on the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
And to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders I want to say this, I know the last few months have been tough but be proud of who you are. Be proud of your identity. Be proud of the 65,000 years of history and cultures that you are part of and your rightful place in this country.
We will carry on and we will move forward and we will thrive.
This is not the end of reconciliation. And in the months ahead I will have more to say about our Government's renewed commitment to closing the gap because we all agree we need better outcomes for First Nations People.
We need to keep listening to Indigenous Australians about what works and what can make a practical difference for the next generation. Because we all want what's best for our children."
