Elouera young gun Kai Robertson proved he has what it takes, finishing second in the U19 division of the Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold.
The race, made famous by the 1984 movie, celebrated its 39th anniversary as competitors challenged themselves in the youth, open, elite, masters and teams.
It was a hot day at Coolangatta on October 15, making for tough racing conditions and pushing the competitors. Robertson finished in a time of 4 hrs 43.58, two minutes behind winner Keenan Gray from Alexandra Headland.
Eighteen-year-old Robertson is from Revesby and is in year 12 at Aquinas College at Menai.
He tackled the ultimate physical challenge on the famous long course, featuring a gruelling 23km ski, 3.5km swim, 6.1km board, and a 9.2km run with support from his Elouera Surf Club mates.
It wasn't such good news for defending champion Carla Papac the former Cronulla and Wanda SLSC competitor from Hurstville Grove who moved to Noosa last year just to train for this event.
Papac finished in fourth after losing touch with the leaders in the opening ski leg but said she was still motivated to train and do her best in the sport.
Gold Coaster Lana Rogers, another former Cronulla athlete, returned to the top of the Coolangatta Gold podium, taking the women's crown after claiming in 2019.
There was another winner on the Coolangatta sand with North Cronulla beach runner Sari McKee joining up with three Redhead friends as the 'Team Cats' to win the U19 teams division.
McKee the Australian and World U19 3km beach run champion ran the last 8.2km run leg on the sand in 35.09 the fastest female time.
Cronulla masters competitor Dave Came finished 5th in his age group.
Ironman legend Ali Day extended his reign as the greatest ever athlete to compete in the Coolangatta Gold, winning his 9th title.
Day, who has won the race every time he's started, was glad to add another Gold title to his trophy cabinet, but said it wasn't an easy feat with one of the strongest fields ever assembled.
"I'm super stoked to have another one under my belt,
"Next year is the 40th race and I'll be back to chase my 10th win," he said.
