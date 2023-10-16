St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Youth competitors stand out at Coolangatta Gold

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated October 17 2023 - 9:08am, first published 8:22am
Elouera competitor Kai Robertson gets a helping hand on one of the run legs in Sunday's Coolangatta Gold (inset)Sari McKee and her team. Picture John Veage
Elouera young gun Kai Robertson proved he has what it takes, finishing second in the U19 division of the Shaw and Partners Financial Services Coolangatta Gold.

