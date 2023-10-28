I note a correspondent (the Leader ) isn't keen on the Welcome to Country because he feels alienated in the country of his birth. Perhaps those who think that way could look at it from the other side of the street and contemplate what it felt like in 1788 if you and your ancestors, who'd been here for over 50 000 years, watched Philip and the fleet arrive, take the land as their own on the pretence no one was here using the fiction of terra nullius and then treat you as a non-person in your own land for most of the first 200 years of colonisation.

