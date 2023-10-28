As a lifelong resident of the Sutherland Shire and a volunteer with the local Yes campaign group, I am responding to the post referendum article featured in this week's Leader, "Let's Come Together" [A quote from Mark Speakman].
This letter is not about the outcome of the referendum, nor whether individuals voted Yes or No, but my reflection as a non-Indigenous woman on who we are, who we want to be and where to next?
Cook MP, Scott Morrison, says he is pleased "that the debate in our community was conducted with respect and good will". A someone on the ground, I could not disagree more. We have seen verbal abuse from passers by who have shouted out profanities, name calling and racist comments - to both non-Indigenous and First Nations peoples living in the Sutherland Shire.
We have seen physical violence with signs outside polling booths being kicked along the footpath and one volunteer being shot at repeatedly by rubber bullets from a toy gun. The words "white pride" have been graffitied in a local shopping centre and swastikas painted over Yes posters. These are just a few examples as the other stories of violence are not mine to share. These have all happened right here in the place we call home.
So what does "Let's Come Together" really mean? Because in order to truly come together as a community, we need to first look at and be honest about our collective identity in the Sutherland Shire.
Name supplied
Despite the overwhelming outcome of the voice referendum I believe all Australians want to see improved lifestyle for many of our First Nations people. Albeit there are many very successful First Nations People eg t 11 Aboriginal MPs and Senators etc
Could it be that the extent to which a seemingly 'sense of entitlement' perpetuated by some First Nations people is impacting their situation." A sense of entitlement is a personality trait based on the belief that someone deserves special treatment or recognition for something they didn't earn. In other words, people with this mindset believe that the world owes them without ever giving anything in return."
Barry Turner Yowie Bay
I note a correspondent (the Leader ) isn't keen on the Welcome to Country because he feels alienated in the country of his birth. Perhaps those who think that way could look at it from the other side of the street and contemplate what it felt like in 1788 if you and your ancestors, who'd been here for over 50 000 years, watched Philip and the fleet arrive, take the land as their own on the pretence no one was here using the fiction of terra nullius and then treat you as a non-person in your own land for most of the first 200 years of colonisation.
There may have been legitimate reasons to vote no based on facts but surely not on the basis of disinformation and misrepresentation from right wing political and media urgers who showed no real regard for truth.
Instead, hopefully when you voted you thought about the entrenched disadvantage, reduced life expectancy, higher morbity rates in pregancy and a host of other things, avoided blaming the victims for the damage we've inflicted for 200+ years, and took the hand extended to us in the Uluru statement as the first real step to close the gap.
Geoff Grey, Heathcote
