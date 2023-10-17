Spectacular family haven

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 3
If you're looking for a home where you can effortlessly entertain your friends and family in style, then this home is for you.
Vicky Mi from HT Wills Real Estate - St George said it is set on the high side of a quiet cul-de-sac with panoramic views out towards the Blue Mountains.
"It features beautifully landscaped gardens and a striking facade," she said. "There is spectacular indoor/outdoor living and entertaining with the covered alfresco setting overlooking the swimming pool and garden."
The home features impeccable interiors with high ceilings and premium finishes. The generous layout offers flexible living spaces including a home theatre and teenager retreat/games room on the lower level.
An impressive stone island kitchen incorporates a gas stove and stainless steel appliances.
There are five bedrooms, plus a study area, the deluxe main suite with a walk-in-robe and en suite.
Fully tiled, the bathrooms also have frameless showers and dual vanities.
Further attributes include a secure three car garage plus ample driveway parking, plentiful storage throughout, air-conditioning, alarm, intercom, CCTV and solar panels.
"This full brick tri-level home is only a short walk to Narwee train station, schools, parks, buses, shops and eateries," Vicky said.
