Ultimate entertainer with an abundance of space

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
Nestled in the highly sort after suburb of Gymea, this single level family home welcomes you with a bright, open-plan layout and a stunning north facing backyard.
Matt Callaghan from Matt Callaghan Property said whether you have a small or a growing family this home delivers the space and comfort you need. "The kitchen is the heart of the home, featuring a large island bench and overlooking the rear yard," he said.
Enjoying a spacious family room with combined open plan lounge, dining and kitchen, the home also has a generous entry foyer which flows through the living and out via bi-fold doors to the large covered, entertainer's deck with a built in barbecue.
From here, you can keep a watchful eye on the kids playing on the level lawn or swimming in the in-ground pool.
The generously sized bedrooms include a main suite with walk-in robe and en suite, providing a peaceful retreat. There's a versatile fifth bedroom that can double as a media room, kids playroom or second living area.
"Carefully designed, the home offers thought-out comfort with integrated air-conditioning for year-round enjoyment, LED lighting, and timber floors that are both stylish and easy to maintain," Matt said.
Close to the train station, schools, playing fields, and Gymea Village with its array of restaurants and cafes.
