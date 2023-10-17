Spacious family home

Prestige Property
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 4
This superb home is the perfect place to raise your family, with multiple living areas, a quality kitchen, four good-sized bedrooms and a large outdoor entertaining area with in-ground pool.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, with ample storage, a breakfast bench and stainless steel appliances. It overlooks the open plan living and dining area, which is flooded with natural light.
The main bedroom is a private oasis, with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite. The three remaining bedrooms are all well-sized and have built-in wardrobes.
The large covered outdoor entertaining area is perfect for summer barbecues and parties, and the in-ground pool is sure to keep the kids entertained.
Fully-fenced, the rear grassed yard, also provides space for pets and kids to play.
The home is complete with a double car garage and has additional off-street parking.
This property is located in a peaceful cul-de-sac, and is conveniently close to schools, shops and public transport.
It is currently leased at $950 per week, making it a great investment opportunity.
To find out more about this property or to arrange an inspection contact the team at BC Property Agents.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.