Cook MP Scott Morrison says the proposed Voice to parliament was "ill-thought through".
"The rejection of Mr Albanese's Voice referendum in Cook was comprehensive," the former prime minister said in a statement.
"This was a decision for Australians to make and I am pleased that overwhelming majority of voters in Cook rejected Mr Albanese's ill thought through proposal.
"I am pleased, however, that the debate in our community was conducted with respect and good will.
"We all care deeply about the welfare of indigenous Australians and the indigenous history of our own area.
"Australians in Cook will always support policies and programmes that will genuinely improve the lives of indigenous Australians, but remain highly suspicious of policies that are poorly thought through and ill defined."
Before the referendum, Mr Morrison wrote to constituents, saying the proposal was a "significant risk".
"If this referendum was just about recognising Indigenous Australians in our Constitution, the majority of Australians would gladly support it, including me," he wrote.
"This is not the case, it goes much further than this."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.