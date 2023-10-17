St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Home/News/Local News

Thousands of bike riders to take part in 82 kilometre Ms Gong Ride

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated October 17 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS Sydney to the 'Gong bike ride. Picture by Adam McLean
MS Sydney to the 'Gong bike ride. Picture by Adam McLean

Thousands of bike riders will pedal through the streets of St George and Sutherland Shire on Sunday November 5 in the epic, 82 kilometre Ms Gong Ride

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.