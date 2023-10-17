Thousands of bike riders will pedal through the streets of St George and Sutherland Shire on Sunday November 5 in the epic, 82 kilometre Ms Gong Ride
The Sydney to Wollongong ride is one of Australia's biggest community cycling events and a major fundraiser for national multiple sclerosis not-for-profit organisation MS Australia.
The route is from Tempe Recreation Reserve to Lang Park in Wollongong and passes through the Royal National Park and over Sea Cliff Bridge.
Riders can also choose a shorter option - 54 kilometres, starting at Preston Park in Engadine.
The MS Gong Ride celebrated its 40th anniversary in November 2022 and, during that time, more than $40 million has been raised to fight MS.
The event has inspired an incredible community of participants, supporters, donors, and volunteers who together help to fight against multiple sclerosis.
Heathcote MP Maryanne Stuart commended the event in State Parliament. "I am proud that the Heathcote electorate has embraced the event every year, with local residents lining the sides of the road to cheer riders on," she said.
More information and to register: msgongride.org.au/
