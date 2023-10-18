A historic 90 years of education will be celebrated at Lugarno Public School on October 30.
Lugarno Public School was established after the District Progress Association wrote a letter to the Minister for Lands in 1927. At the time, Peakhurst Public School was the closest school to Lugarno.
In 1928, the Department of Education requested the Department of Lands that the proposed school site, be dedicated for school purposes, and it was soon approved. A fibro building with a tiled and gabled roof was used as a Sunday School at first, but by 1930, there were sufficient enough children in the suburb to warrant the establishment of a school. But again hurdles arose, and it wasn't until October 28, 1933, that the official opening took place.
In the school's early years (1933-1950) Miss Delia King was appointed the first teacher in charge of the school, and was also its only teacher. There were eight girls and nine boys to teach.
Miss King had concerns about the condition of the playground. She reported that there was great risk of accident due to protruding tree roots and stumps. The next teacher in charge, Edith Beynon was appointed in 1934. She found that although the school was connected to the Water Board's supply, the school was often without water. In 1936, a 600 gallon corrugated iron water tank was installed.
In 1940 the school made its contribution to the war effort for the Second World War. The school windows were covered with craft paper so as to adhere to blackout precautions. The National Emergency Services held evening classes at the school in First Aid and Air Raid Precautions.
The school closed for a year in 1944, due to dwindling enrolments, but the community wanted it back, so it re-opened with the appointment of Ellen Collins later that year. Its history continued with different principals, growing enrolments and more modern buildings.
Families of children who are currently enrolled at the primary school are invited to attend the celebration from 9.30am. There will be performances, a high tea and refreshments, open classrooms, memorabilia and artworks.
The school is combining the event with Grandparent's Day, and former students and also invited to go on a school tour from 2pm-3pm.
RSVP essential: phone 9153 5737 or email lugarno-p.school@det.nsw.edu.au
