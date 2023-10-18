In 1928, the Department of Education requested the Department of Lands that the proposed school site, be dedicated for school purposes, and it was soon approved. A fibro building with a tiled and gabled roof was used as a Sunday School at first, but by 1930, there were sufficient enough children in the suburb to warrant the establishment of a school. But again hurdles arose, and it wasn't until October 28, 1933, that the official opening took place.

