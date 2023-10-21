A young basketball player from Menai has walked away with team and individual gold medals from a tournament in Abu Dhabi featuring talented players from several countries.
Levi Riad, 13, who plays point guard, was in the winning Australian team and also won the individual award for Boys Shooting Challenge at the NBA Basketball School Global Tournament, from October 4-6.
The tournament showcased U/15 players from NBA Basketball Schools in several countries, including Australia, Brazil, Kuwait, Lebanon and the United Arab Emirates.
Levi is a student at Trinity Grammar School and attends the NBA Basketball School at Cranbrook School.
His father Peter said Levi was one of 14 players chosen for the Australian team after trials in Sydney, Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane.
They defeated Brazil by one point to win the gold medal.
Mr Riad said Levi was "passionate" about basketball.
"He has been playing since he was seven and is in a Sutherland Shire rep team," Mr Riad said.
"He trains really hard and wants to get up every morning and put the work in."
The players in the tournament got to attend the NBA Abu Dhabi games featuring the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
