St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Levi Riad, of Menai, wins team and individual gold at basketball tournament in Abu Dhabi

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
October 21 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Levi Riad, 13, receives his award from ex-NBA player Ronny Turiaf, who won a championship with the Miami Heat. Picture supplied
Levi Riad, 13, receives his award from ex-NBA player Ronny Turiaf, who won a championship with the Miami Heat. Picture supplied

A young basketball player from Menai has walked away with team and individual gold medals from a tournament in Abu Dhabi featuring talented players from several countries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Local News

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.