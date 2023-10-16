St George Matters with Chris Minns: My plan to repair our health system

I understand that people in NSW are doing it tough right now and it's becoming increasingly difficult for families to make ends meet.
When I was elected in March, I promised the people of NSW that I would end the previous governments wasteful spending and direct it to where people need it most.
The 2023-24 NSW Budget focuses on my priorities to repair our health system, cut the elective surgery waiting times and ensure our nurses receive the support they need.
Within this budget, I have committed $2.5 billion to recruit and retain health workers which includes delivering the largest pay rise in more than a decade and new salary packaging benefits for more than 50,000 health care workers.
I have also invested $3 billion to upgrade and build more hospitals across our State.
For our electorate this includes the first upgrade of Canterbury Hospital in over two decades and a continuation of the St George Hospital redevelopment with improvements to ambulatory care, day surgery and the sub-acute inpatient building.
Finally, I have saved the positions of 1,112 essential nurses and midwives left unfunded by the former Liberal government.
As your local Member of Parliament, I know how important it is to have high quality and talented people joining our health system.
That is why I am supporting 12,000 healthcare students with $4,000 study subsidies.
New students will receive scholarships over $4,000 per year and existing students will receive one-off payments of $8,000 to reduce the financial barriers to studying.
This budget begins my long-term plan to repair our health system and improve patient outcomes for our State and local community.
The careful and responsible approach I am taking, means I can fulfill these commitments without privatising public assets or imposing an unfair wage cap on the workers who deliver our essential services.
As Premier, I have a clear focus to manage our finances responsibly so I can provide support when you need it most and improve the essential services that we all rely on.
