Sewer collapse causes closure of Godfrey Street, Banksia

Sydney Water has advised motorists that it has had a major sewer collapse in Godfrey Street, Banksia between Subway Road and Railway Street.
This has required the immediate closure of Godfrey Street to facilitate the replacement of this sewer pipe.
Works are expected to take eight weeks to complete before the road is reopened to traffic.
In the meantime traffic is being bypassed around this closure in the surrounding streets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.