St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Sewer collapse causes closure of Godfrey Street, Banksia

October 17 2023 - 10:00am
Godfrey Street, Banksia has been closed to facilitate the replacement of a sewer pipe.
Sydney Water has advised motorists that it has had a major sewer collapse in Godfrey Street, Banksia between Subway Road and Railway Street.

